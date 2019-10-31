Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved 10 projects worth Rs78.30 billion.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved seven projects worth Rs26.1 billion and recommended three projects worth Rs52.2 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to Devolution & area Development, Transport & Communication, Physical Planning & Housing and Water Resources were present at the meeting.

Two projects related to Water Resources were presented in the meeting. First project was “Kachi Canal Project” worth Rs22921 million recommended to ECNEC. Second project was “Toiwar Batozai Storage dam project, district Killa saifullah, Balochistan” worth Rs4905.667 was approved by CDWP.

Two projects related to Energy Devolution & Area Development were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Bajour area Development Project” worth Rs861.917 million was approved by CDWP. The main objective of this project is to eliminate poppy cultivation by providing alternate livelihood facilities to the people of the area; it will also make the area accessible to political administration by construction of rural roads. Second project “Mohamand Area Development Project” worth Rs796.564 million was also approved in the meeting.

A project related to Transport & Communication namely “Dualization & improvement of Mandra, Chakwal Road Project” worth Rs12774.091 million was referred to ECNEC. This project envisages improvement of 64 km long existing road to a width of 7.3 meter and construction of additional 7.3 meter wide road to make it dual carriage way beside provision of allied facilities and structure.

A project related to Manpower namely “Prime Minister’s special to implement ‘Skill for all’ strategy as Catalyst for TVET Sector Development in Pakistan” worth Rs9880 million approved in the meeting. The main object of the project is provision of sufficiently skilled workforce for various national projects like CPEC projects and international job market, positively engaging the huge youth bulge in Pakistan by providing them opportunities to channelize their latent energies in the right direction.

Four projects related to Physical Planning & Housing were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Gravity Flow water Supply Scheme Mansehra” worth Rs6470.163 million was approved in the meeting. Second project was “Development of Kartarpur sahib Corridor on EPC/ Turnkey Basis” worth Rs16546.2 referred to ECNEC. Third project “Readiness Financing for Punjab provincial Project – Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment program PC-II” worth Rs2571.406 million were also approved in the meeting. Fourth project was “Up-gradation of Cabinet Division’s 6 Aviation Squadron for Relief Operations and Enhancement of Security worth Rs638.772 million was also approved by CDWP.