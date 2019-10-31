Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday presided over a meeting to review security for the marchers.

“The lawmen be remain active to protect the life and property of people. No one be allowed to challenge government’s writ. Troublemakers will land in trouble if they take law into their own hands,” he warned.

On special instructions of CM, the meeting decided to provide quality healthcare facilities to chronically-ill prisoners and the chief minister also sought a list of such prisoners confined in different jails from ACS (Home).

He directed submitting the list at the earliest adding that they will be provided the best treatment facilities. Provision of the best treatment is the right of chronically-ill prisoners and Punjab government will grant them this right, concluded the chief minister.

IGP briefed the meeting about law and order situation of the province as well as the security of the opposition protest march participants. The law minister Raja Basharat, IG Police, ACS (Home), Advocate General Punjab and others attended the meeting.

PTI struggles to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state

APP news agency reported that Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said the nation cannot afford any kind of anarchy, confrontation or lockdown in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilising all-out resources to steer the economy out of crisis. “Conspiracies against the democracy tantamount to divide the nation as opposition is only interested in point scoring by promoting the politics of chaos and agitation,” he said.

He said the politicians engaged in the politics of personal interest would not succeed as the nation has fully recognised such puppets. The minister maintained that the PTI government was working to transform the country as an Islamic welfare state.

The PTI had introduced various holistic reforms so as to improve the quality of life of the masses, he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue the journey of introducing change in the society despite undemocratic behaviour of the opposition,” he added. It was regrettable that the undemocratic forces were longing for creating a situation of uncertainty and lawlessness in the country, concluded the minister.

APP news agency reported that Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said the nation cannot afford any kind of anarchy, confrontation or lockdown in the country. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilizing all out resources to steer the economy out of crises. “Conspiracies against the democracy tantamount to divide the nation as opposition is only interested in point scoring by promoting the politics of chaos and agitation,” he said.

He said the politicians engaged in the politics of personal interest would not succeed as the nation has fully recognised such puppets. The minister maintained that the PTI government was working to transform the country as an Islamic welfare state.

The PTI had introduced various holistic reforms so as to improve the quality of life of the masses, he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue the journey of introducing change in the society despite undemocratic behaviour of the opposition,” he added. It was regrettable that the undemocratic forces were longing for creating a situation of uncertainty and lawlessness in the country, concluded the minister.

Also, IGP Arif Khan chaired a meeting to review security arrangements. Arif asked his team to maintain law and order.

“Punjab Police are meant for protecting lives and properties of public upholding the rule of law so all officers must perform their duty at high alert and no road should be unnecessarily blocked.