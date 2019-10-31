Share:

Islamabad - COMSATS and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the mutual benefit, invited the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, H.E. Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Ibrahim Yala Al Madani, to COMSATS Secretariat.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is one of the founding members of COMSATS.

The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) is the national focal point of COMSATS in Jordan, whereas, the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), Jordan, is affiliated with COMSATS’ Network as a Centre of Excellence since 2007.