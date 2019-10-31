Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Wednesday that a comprehensive traffic plan has been chalked out for arrival and parking of vehicles during the first phase of the annual Raiwind congregation to be held from October 31 to November 3. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik also said the wardens are strictly ordered to fully implement the traffic plan in order to avoid traffic mess in the metropolis. According to officials, at least 11 DSPs, 53 Inspectors, 110 Patrolling Officers and more than 800 Traffic Wardens along with Fork Lifters and Breakdowns are deployed to effectively control vehicular traffic movement on the roads. The traffic staff would work ound the clock under the supervision of CTO Gujranwala Asif Siddique, SP (City division) Hammad Raza Qureshi and SP (Saddar division) Sardar Asif Khan. Similarly, Camp Office, Control Room, and Monitoring Room have also been established to monitor the traffic situation. The drivers will be allowed to park their vehicles only at the designated parking areas, the CTO said. According to traffic plan, vehicles coming from Gujranwala GT Road will be diverted to Thokar Niaz Baig through Kala Shah Kako Interchange Motorway. Those vehicles, which will arrive at Shahdara from Gujranwala GT Road, will be sent through Kazalbash Chowk towards Raiwind Ijtimah via Khayaban Chowk. Participants coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz Baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk Sheikhupura. Those participants who will arrive at Shera Kot will be sent through motorway and they will not be allowed to go towards Chowk Yateem Khana. Those vehicles will be diverted from Kazalbash Chowk towards Pajian Chowk and from Pajian Chowk to towards Rohi Nala. The vehicles coming from Okara will be sent towards Raiwind Ijtimah from Rohi Nala with the cooperation of the motorway police. In order maintain smooth flow, the traffic will be diverted for sometime from Multan Road towards Sundar Ada instead of Manga Rohi Nala and vehicles will be sent to Ijtima from Sundar Road, but this practice would be done for a very short time as Sundar Road is also an emergency road. These vehicles will be parked in Parking No 2 and Parking No 3. Vehicles arrived at Mohlanwal Multan Road will be sent to Raiwind Ijtimah from Bhobatian Chowk via Defence Road. Those vehicles will be parked at parking No 10 and parking No 1. Vehicles coming from Kot Radha Kishan will be sent to Parking No 6 and Parking No 7 through Manga Rohi Nala via Bhachoki Phatak. Vehicles coming from Kasur will be sent to Parking No 9 through Lalyani Suaasil Road Jodho Phatak via Burhan Chowk. Vehicles coming from Bhatti Chowk will be sent to Parking No 9 through Burhan Chowk via Bara Oil Mills Chowk. Khwas Road and Sundar Road will be kept clear for emergency vehicles and fire brigade Vehicles. The city traffic police will continue providing guidelines to citizen regarding alternate routes and parking stands through Rasta App and Rasta FM 88.6. The exit plan of the annual congregation will be concluded on November 3.