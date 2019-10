Share:

LAHORE - Daraz, the country’s leading online marketplace, has announced that the second edition of the Gyara Gyara (11.11) sale will be kicking-off at midnight on November 11, 2019 and will offer customers a unique experience that will go beyond retail to offer entertainment.

Daraz introduced the 11.11 sale in Pakistan in 2018 and witnessed an 8x increase in sales volume.