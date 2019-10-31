Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 5 paisas in the interbank Wednesday and was traded at Rs155.73 against the closing of Rs155.78 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Wednesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs155.70 and Rs156.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.51 and was traded at Rs173.14 against the last closing of Rs172.63.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the increase of Rs 0.90 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.57 as compared to last closing of Rs199.67.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal declined by Rs0.01 each and was traded at Rs42.40 and Rs41.52, against Rs 42.41 and Rs41.53 respectively.