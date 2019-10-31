Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a drama on dowry at Govt Fatima Jinnah College for Women Chuna Mandi on Wednesday. The play titled ‘Jahaiz’ was part of LAC initiative ‘Alhamra on Wheel’. According to a LAC spokesperson, the drama depicted the suffering of people because of dowry demands. The Azad Theatre presented the play written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam. LAC Director of Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi called for stepping up efforts to get rid of such demands. LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said Alhamra wanted to change the mindset of society. He laid stressed on girls education.