Karachi - EFU Life Assurance Limited, leading life insurance provider in Pakistan, has been honored with the prestigious Consumer Choice Award 2019 for ‘Best Life Insurance Company’ at the 14th Consumer Choice Award 2018-19. Mr. Mustafa Hussain Oonwala, National Sales Director, EFU Life received the award on behalf of the Company from Mr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication and Chief Guest of the event.