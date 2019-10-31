Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to enhance coordination amongst the provinces to achieve the targets in the agriculture sector. He stated this while chairing a meeting which reviewed matters pertaining to the agro production especially the facilitation of small farmers. He said that facilitating the small farmers is amongst the foremost priorities of present government. The Prime Minister pointed out the agriculture policy especially the focus on facilitation of small farmers is the manifestation of government’s commitment towards the agriculture sector. Imran Khan noted that extending facilities to small farmers will not only bolster agriculture yield but also help alleviate poverty and improve the economic conditions.