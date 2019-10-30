Share:

LOS ANGELES - Geri Horner reportedly wants to become a YouTuber.

The 47-year-old pop star is apparently eager to follow in the footsteps of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has made millions through her online lifestyle brand Goop.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ‘’Geri has a decent following on social media and loves making videos on Instagram so wants to build on that with her own YouTube channel.

‘’She got the idea after seeing the success of Gywneth, who’s become an icon in her own right. She will film the videos at her country house in Oxfordshire, where she has ­previously shot similar ­segments for ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

‘’Geri is convinced people want her advice and over the past few weeks she’s been gearing up to start dishing out her life hacks.’’

The insider also explained that Geri’s YouTube channel will be ‘’a bit bonkers’’.

The source said: ‘’She is going to be covering ­everything from how to make her favourite dishes to looking after her animals. It will be eclectic and typically a bit bonkers.’’

Kim Kardashian West’s skincare plan

LOS ANGELES - The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star may be busy expanding her KKW Beauty line into retail stores and launching her Skims shapewear collection, but she’s already planning her next venture and wants to focus on one of her ‘’obsessions’’.

She told Refinery29: ‘’I’d love to [launch skin care].

‘’I’m obsessed with skincare. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials.’’

A skincare line from Kim - who suffers from skin condition psoriasis - is likely to include one of her favourite thick moisturisers.

She said: ‘’I have dry skin, so I really love [heavy moisturisers], especially when I’m travelling.’’ The 39-year-old beauty is also likely to take advice on the products from her famous family as they like to discuss skin care on their group chat. Kim explained: ‘’ ‘’Anytime we see something like a crazy facial, we always put it on the group chat.’’ But when it comes to sampling specific products, she said: ‘’We do more of those reviews in person.’’

Kim recently launched a ‘’90s inspired’’ KKW Beauty collection to pay homage to her favourite fashion era.