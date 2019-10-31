Share:

Lahore - A painting exhibition titled ‘Unmaking History’ kicked off at Research and Publication Centre on Wednesday. The exhibition features artworks of more than 15 artists, including, Abeera Kamran, Amna Suheyl, Anushkha Rustomji, Ayesha Jatoi, Emaan Mahmud, Farazeh Syed, Fazal Rizvi, Fiza Khatri, Saba Khan, Zoya Siddiqui and Veera Rustomji. It was a great art show of its kind attended by a good number of art lovers. The exhibition features are paintings, sculptures, installations and calligraphy. Gallery Curator Laila Rahman said such kind of exhibitions should be more organised to promote the artwork of Pakistani artists. She thanked the artists, art collectors and art lovers for turning up at the event and appreciate the bright colours and sharp brush strokes of established and emerging artists.