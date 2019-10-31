Share:

Lahore/Islamabad - The PTI-led government has expressed its intent to not hinder the way of marching protesters if the opposition abided by the agreement.

It has also decided to politically confront the opposition Azadi March, being led by JUI-F. In this regard, a team of government representatives will address a press conference today (Thursday).

The government committee formed to hold talks with the opposition called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

The prime minister had set up a seven-member committee led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to persuade Maulana Fazlur Rehman to cancel his protest march, an objective it failed to achieve. The committee however succeeded in making them agree to remain peaceful and not enter the Red Zone of Islamabad.

The head of the committee informed the prime minister in Wednesday’s meeting that the opposition was sticking to its agreement with the government. He said his committee was in constant touch with the opposition parties.

The prime minister reportedly said the government would also abide by the agreement if the opposition stands by it. Action would be taken against the opposition only if the agreement was violated, he added.

Prime Minister Khan directed the committee to make sure that citizens of Islamabad do not face problems due to the opposition march.

Sources said that the government has devised its strategy against the opposition march being led by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

It has been decided that this political move of the opposition will be responded on the political level and use of force will be the last option.

In this connection, a press conference will be held at 11am by a team of government representatives, including Adviser to PM on Information Firdous Awan and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has reportedly also decided to hold talks with the protesters if they staged a sit-in in the federal capital.

However, the government would take strict action against the marchers if they entered Islamabad’s Red Zone. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given complete authority to Khattak-led committee to take the appropriate decisions.