LAHORE - A local accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for 14 days in the ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against him. Now, the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly will be produced before court on November 13. The judge asked the NAB prosecutor about the filing of a formal reference against the son of the former chief minister. The prosecutor said reference would be filed after approval of the NAN chairman. Meanwhile, a sessions court on Wednesday granted Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar, a PML-N leader and son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, bail in a case instituted against him for making what was labelle4d as hate speech against some institutions. Additional sessions judge Tajamal Shehzad granted bail against surety bond of worth Rs200,000. He was released from the Camp Jail in the afternoon after which he rushed to the Services Hospital to inquire after his ailing father-in-law Nawaz Sharif. While defending Capt Sadfar in court, his lawyer had argued that Safdar was a political figure and what he had said was his democratic right. “If cases are filed on the basis of such statements, then cases should also be filed against the incumbent rulers,” he said. Punjab police had arrested Capt Safdar last week from the motorway while he was returning to Lahore from Bhera. Police had registered a case against him on Oct 11 for speaking against the government and state institutions. According to the prosecution, the accused had been arrested on a directive issued by the Lahore deputy commissioner.