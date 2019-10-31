Share:

On 27 October, US President Donald Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a raid executed by US Special Operations Forces in Syria’s Idlib province.

The ISIS has named Abi Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as its new leader following al-Baghdadi's death in a US raid, Reuters reported, citing the group's news agency. The ISIS has reportedly confirmed the death of its former leader.

Earlier in the day, the US Defence Intelligence Agency confirmed the identity of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the IS terrorist group, by comparing his remains to an old file sample taken from the time he spent in Camp Bucca in Iraq in 2004, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing. The United States buried the remains of al-Baghdadi at sea within 24 hours of his death, McKenzie said.

US President Donald Trump said that al-Baghdadi blew up himself and three accompanying children by detonating a suicide vest when he was trapped at the end of a tunnel. According to the US leader, the number one terrorist had been under the Pentagon's surveillance for quite some time before the conditions were ripe to eliminate him. However, Moscow reported earlier in October that it has not received official confirmation of the elimination of the IS leader.

Baghdadi made his first media appearance in 2014, when he declared himself the caliph of the worldwide IS terrorist group. Since then, there have been numerous reports with claims, albeit unconfirmed, that Baghdadi had been killed.