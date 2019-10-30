Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Government of Japan conferred Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations 2019 upon MEXT Alumni As sociation of Pakistan, an association of Pakistani alumni of Japanese universities, in recognition of its significant contributions towards the promotion of educational relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Every year, the foreign minister’s commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, presented the commendations to Dr Nasir M Khan, President, MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan at a reception hosted by the ambassador at his residence.

Ambassador Matsuda, while speaking at the conferral ceremony, extended his deepest congratulations to President MAAP and other members upon receiving this prestigious award from the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

While paying rich tributes to MAAP members, Ambassador Matsuda said that MAAP members have worked with full dedication to promote Japan-Pakistan educational linkages and the Government of Japan greatly values these services in this regard.

The association has played an essential role and it has acted as a bridge of friendship and goodwill between the two countries.

The ambassador stressed that people-to-people exchange is one of the most important pillars which are sustaining the friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

He also said that 2022 will be celebrated as the year of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and hoped for the active participation of MAAP in arranging numerous educational as well as cultural activities in Pakistan.

Ambassador Matsuda informed that Pakistan is one of the top ten countries from where Japan is in process to hire skilled workers as Japan is facing serious labour shortage and the government has decided to accept foreign human resources with specific expertise and skills.

The Embassy of Japan will soon sign a MoU with the Government of Pakistan in this connection and this will play a vital role in contributing to the human resource and economic development of Pakistan as well as in promoting bilateral cooperation, said the ambassador.

The ambassador hoped that the MAAP members can play a vital role in extending their cooperation in this regard by advising those Pakistanis who wish to work in Japan as skilled workers on the language, lifestyle and culture of Japan.

The MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan is an organisation of the scholars, scientists, doctors, engineers etc. who were awarded scholarships by the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, Japan for higher studies in Japan. It was founded in 1996 in Islamabad.

The objectives of this organisation were to develop contacts with the MEXT scholars not only in Pakistan, but also in other countries with the view of exchanging information of mutual benefit. It actively contributes in promoting and strengthening friendly relationship between Pakistan and Japan.