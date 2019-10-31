Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University has rescheduled the entry test of Pharm-D (Morning and Evening) and Bachelor (Morning) Programme 2020.

The entry test which was scheduled on November 10, 2019 would now take place on November 17, 2019, the in-charge Directorate of Admissions, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar, announced on Wednesday.

She mentioned that details of examination centers and test timing would be share at the time of issuance of admit cards whereas entry test for Masters Programme 2020 would be held on November 03, 2019, as per schedule which was announced earlier.

She further said that entry test base admissions in masters programs will be given in the departments of business administration, commerce, mass communication and public administration.