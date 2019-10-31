Share:

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated his resolve to send the “oppressive regime” packing by taking resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This is Azadi March and not a sit in plan. It is a movement that will continue till resignation of Imran Khan,” he said while addressing the participants of Azadi March near Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on Wednesday.

Thousands of people, including seminary students, are participating in the JUI-F led march. The convoys of other parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the Awami National Party (ANP), have also joined the march.

Starting from Karachi, the caravan reached Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday. Major opposition parties, especially the PML-N and the PPP, had arranged reception camps at different places in the city to welcome the marchers.

The Azadi March began the last leg by leaving Lahore for the federal capital Wednesday evening.

“Who says that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not reach Islamabad? The movement will intensify if public opinion is not accepted,” Fazl said while addressing the protesters in Lahore.

The present regime that was installed through a massively rigged election would have to go and nothing less than resignation of the PM would be acceptable to the joint opposition.

“We are followers of Imam Hussain (AS) and not ready to accept rule of a tyrant regime,” said the JUI-F chief.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and other PPP leaders including Azizur Rehman Chan and Aslam Gill also addressed the highly charged protesters.

The PML-N leaders however were conspicuous by their absence on Wednesday, though they were adding the charged crowds at reception camps the previous night.

The caravan led by the JUI-F chief was likely to reach the capital at day time today. JUI-F Rawalpindi Chief Hafiz Zia Ur Rehman said that the protesters will reach Gujjar Khan Wednesday night and leave for Islamabad Thursday morning.

According to the JUI-F’s Rawalpindi leadership, it was decided that the march will enter Islamabad through Murree Road, Rawalpindi and reach the protest venue through Faizabad.

However, some reports suggested the caravan would reach the protest venue after passing through the T Chwok, Faizabad, Zero Point and the Kashmir Highway.

The JUI-F chief in his address said they would put their demands before the government in Islamabad and then adopt the future strategy after seeing the rulers’ response.

Importantly, Fazl vowed to send the PTI government packing by keeping within the ambit of constitution and law. He pointed out that the marchers had remained totally peaceful throughout and nothing was damaged during the 1300 kilometers journey they had already made.

He said the Azadi March had become the voice of entire nation, and brought whole nation on one page. He said wherever the march passed, it received immense support and assistance.

Fazl said that the rulers proved to be completely incompetent as they destroyed country’s economy, especially agriculture, industry and trade sectors and pushed the nation to the brink of starvation.

He lamented that Imran Khan’s policies forced even the affluent businessmen towards bankruptcy, while the small traders were facing total collapse.

The opposition leader said those who claimed to provide ten million jobs to countrymen had only provided jobs to two foreigners by appointing them governor of the State Bank and FBR chairman.

The JUI-F leader said the teachers and doctors were being beaten up by police for demanding their due rights, while the poor people were deprived of even voicing their pain and resentment.

He said government violated the centuries old code for Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, causing serious mental agony to entire Muslim Ummah.

Fazl expressed gratitude for all the parties participating and supporting the Azadi March. Without naming any party, he said those opposition parties which did not support it had some ‘serious compulsion’ which he knew very well.

He said he greatly appreciates the support of “all jialas, matwalas, protectors of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, and those who were ready to lay down lives for protecting country’s security, ideology and integrity”.

PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira warned that if Plan A of the Azadi March failed, Plans B and C would be implanted. He added that “illegal” rulers should be sent packing at all costs.

He said the sooner the incompetent government was removed, the better it would be for the nation, which was suffering under the numerous plagues brought by the rulers.

Scene in Islamabad

Talking to the reporters at the protest venue on Tuesday, JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that the historical Azadi March could reach there late Wednesday.

He said that the arrangements were still yet to be completed due to the late permission given to them by the authorities. He also said that the place allotted for the protest was not enough for “the millions of the protesters”.

The Nation contacted a senior leader of JUI-F Islamabad chapter on the route issue and he said that the final route was yet to be announced officially from the JUI-F.

The JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has also presented its schedule for the journey towards the capital. JUI leader Maulana Atta Ur Rehman presided over a session where the schedule of the party’s Azadi March was presented.

According to the schedule, the JUI-F caravan will depart from KP on October 31. Caravans will depart from Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Tor Ghar for the federal capital. The caravans will arrive at 2pm on October 31 at the Rashakai Interchange. The rallies from Khyber, Bajaur, and Mohmand will depart from the JUI-F provincial secretariat on October 31.

Caravans from the south districts, South and North Waziristan, Kurram Agency, Orakzai and Kohat will arrive in Peshawar. Caravans from Abbotabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Haripur will arrive at Hasan Abdal by 4pm.