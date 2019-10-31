Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints and Adisseo carved out narrow victories on the second day of the Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event here at Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints edged out Barry’s by 5-4½. From the winning side, Farooq Amin Sufi and Dr Tanveer Khan played superb polo and banged in a brace each while Rodrick Vere Nicoll hit one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Leenah Barry and Andy Corck converted two goals each.

Master Paints started the match with a field goal by Farooq Amin Sufi to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Barry’s fought back well and scored two back-to-back goals to earn 2-1 lead. Master Paints scored the only goal of the second chukker to square the things at 2-2. The third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides struck one goal apiece to finish it at 3-3.

In the fourth and last chukker of the match, Master Paints changed their game plan and started playing aggressively, which helped them convert two back-to-back goals through Dr Tanveer to enjoy 5-3 lead. Barry’s also tried hard to finish the match in great style and they succeeded too in scoring one, yet they couldn’t convert the match-winning goal, thus lost the match 4½-5. Agha Murtaza Ali Khan and Azam Noon supervised the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Adisseo narrowly defeated Newage/Pebble Breakers by 5½-5. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Atif Yar Tiwana emerged as hero of the day as he hammered a hat-trick while Abdul Haye Mehta and Jason Crane contributed with a goal each. From the losing side, Alman Jalil Azam played superbly and struck a quartet, while Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa struck one, but their efforts were futile in the end.

Adisseo dominated the match right from the word go as they smashed in two tremendous back-to-back goals - one each by Jason Crane and Abdul Haye Mehta - to take 2-0 lead. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Newage/Pebble Breakers converted one through Alman Jalil to reduce the margin to 2-1. The second chukker was fully dominated by Newage/Pebble Breakers as they slammed in a brace - one each by Mohsin Khosa and Alman Jalil - to take 3-2 lead.

Both the sides continued to attack each other’s goal in the third chukker but they failed to convert a single one. In the highly-charged fourth and last chukker, both the teams displayed high-quality polo but Adisseo managed to score three against two by Newage/Pebble Breakers, thus won the encounter by 5½-5. Atif Tiwana was in sublime form as he slammed in a hat-trick from the winning side while Alman Jalil struck both for the losing side. Azam Noon and Saqib Khan Khakwani officiated the match as field umpires.