KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said municipal authorities will ensure better arrangements for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

District municipal corporations and essential services departments were already issued with this directive to arrange for repair and maintenance of roads and street lights and make the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAW) motor able.

He expressed these views while speaking in a meeting held in KMC head office to review the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, city council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman of different council committees and municipal officers with representatives of police, K-Electric, SSWMB and Ulema Kiram attended thius meeting whereas Allama Furqan Abidi, Allama Ali Karrar Naqvi, Matloob Qadri, Allama Shah Ferozuddin Rehmani, Muhammad Aif Attari, Syed Farhan Shah Naimi and others also addressed the meeting.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that additional works are done for Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awwal and such works will be carried out this year too to facilitate the citizens.

He said that like Muharram, arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal shall also be made in excellent manner especially those related to KMC.

He said that everyone knew the problems of Karachi as people from all provinces reside here and the problems could be solved only with the support of provincial and federal government.

He urged the clerics to play their important role in solving the city problems.