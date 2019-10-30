Share:

LAHORE:-For the third time, Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed will be seen together in upcoming film ‘London NahiJaungi.

Talking to Masala! About his highly-anticipated 2020 release London NahinJaunga, the director has now confirmed that Hayat will be appearing opposite Saeed in what could be the second installment of their 2017 super hit Punjab NahiJaungi.

However, Director of the film NadeemBeyg clarified that London NahiJaunga is not a sequel to Punjab NahiJaungi, but a completely different story of the same genre, although it is also written by the famous writer KhalilurRehmanQamar. He also disclosed that Vasay Chaudhry, who penned block buster’shit film JawaniPhirNahinAni 1 and 2, is writing his second film. “London NahiJaunga” is scheduled to release on Eid-ul-Adha which has proven to be a very profitable time for Humayun Saeed’s production house.