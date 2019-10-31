Share:

KARACHI - Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) organised “Policy Advocacy and research to strengthen implementation of pro-women legislation and GBV response services in Sindh” project close-out conference at local hotel in Karachi on Wednesday.

The conference was attend by Provincial Minister Women Development Department Syeda Shehla Raza as chief guest, Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari, Opposition Leader Sindh Provincial Assembly Syed Firdous Naqavi, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Chairperson Sindh Commission on the status of Women Nuzat Shirin, Ghazala Siyal MPA Sindh Assembly, Convener Women Parliamentary Caucus Sindh, Arefa Mazhar Chief Executive SPO, legislators, civil, society, and media officials of Sindh. IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam appreciated SPO work and collaboration with Sindh Police in capacity building of its official’s staff and development of training manuals on women rights.

The IGP shared that Sindh government had developed certain pro-women and in this regard Sindh Police were taking step to implement it however, it was also significantly important that awareness shall be made to all it citizens so that concerted impact and implementation can be witness in society.

“Sindh Police has established human rights cells and Women and Child Protection Cell to resolves GBV complains. Sindh Police is also started inclusion of transgender and also providing international exposure to its female officials so that they can better utilise their earned skill in combating GBV,” the IGP added.

During the conference prestigious guests appreciated SPO efforts rendered during these two years and successfully completing project. They admired SPO rigorous advocacy and lobbing for implementation of pro-women laws and strengthening of pro-women structures in Sindh.