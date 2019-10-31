Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureah Justice (R) Javed Ibqal has taken notice of allegedly stopping nine-month salary of former cricketer Abdul Qadir (late) by the ADBP and ordered NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the issue. He also took notice of the media reports of corruption and misuse of authority by Shaikh Amanullah, Acting President ADBP, Chairman NAB has ordered NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the matter.

According to the annual report of State Bank of Pakistan of 2015, ADBP had failed to return Rs 80 billion of State Bank of Pakistan due to corruption and financial mismanagement. The management of ADBP was allegedly failed to recover its loans and endured losses due to negligence and mismanagement.

On the other hand, the Accountability Court, Islamabad had filed a corruption reference against an accused Khurram Rasool in the misuse of authority case.

The court has convicted Khurram Rasool and awarding his seven years and five months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 80.50 million fine. The court also ordered confiscation of property of Khurram Rasool on nonpayment of fine.