Share:

LAHORE - A second career five-wicket haul by fast-bowler Naseem Shah helped Central Punjab to put a stranglehold over Sindh on Day Three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The 16-year-old returned figures of 19-2-78-6 as Sindh were dismissed for 256 after starting the penultimate day at the overnight score of 196 for four in reply to Central Punjab’s 313. After securing a 57-run first innings lead, Central Punjab further consolidated their position by finishing the day at 192 for two as the visitors led by 249 with eight wickets standing.

Salman Butt was batting at 90 (12x4, 154b) and looks all set for his 24th first-class century, while Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali was out after a scoring 90 (15x4, 145b).

SCORES IN BRIEF

CENTRAL PUNJAB: 313 all-out, 95.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52, Usman Salahuddin 38, Ehsan Adil 25; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80) and 192-2 (Salman Butt 90 not out, Azhar Ali 90; Sohail Khan 1-27, Kashif Bhatti 1-45) vs SINDH 256 all-out, 74.4 overs (Fawad Alam 92, Saad Ali 81, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 6-78, Ehsan Adil 2-36).

BALOCHISTAN: 553-8 declared, 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69; Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87) and 30-1, 14.4 over (Awais Zia 17 not out) vs KP: 406 all-out, 103.3 overs (Adil Amin 109, Sahibzada Farhan 86, Israrullah 77, Khalid Usman 56, Zohaib Khan 37; Yasir Shah 4-111, Mohammad Asghar 4-107, Taj Wali 2-69)

NORTHERN: 550 for 6 decl, 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83; Rahat Ali 3-97, Muhammad Abbas 2-86) vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB: 403 for 8, 99.1 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 111, Sami Aslam 100, Shan Masood 58; Noman Ali 5-138, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-107)