ISLAMABAD - The number 11 Multirole Squadron was adjudged the best squadron of Inter-Squadron Armament Competition, which was held at Sonmiani firing range. According to a press release, the closing ceremony of this most anticipated contest was held at an Operational Air Base on Wednesday. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said the PAF places highest premium on self-reliance through indigenization alongside modernization and expansion of existing combat capabilities. He added that PAF stands ever ready for the aerial defence of motherland and has always responded to nation’s call with full valour and commitment. Highlighting the Kashmir situation, he said that we stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination and reiterated that the human atrocities must end immediately. He further said that we are fully alive to the situation and cannot lower our guards.

The competition, which commenced on 10 October, 2019 saw PAF fighter pilots from all weapon systems exhibiting highest level of professionalism through pinpoint weapon delivery. After a close competition, No 11 Multirole Squadron achieved highest score and was declared the winner of Inter Squadron Armament Trophy. First time introduced Best Armament Trophy (BAT) was shared by No 2 Squadron and No 8 Squadron, while No 14 Squadron won the Maintenance Trophy. Wing Commander Noman Akram was awarded the coveted Sher Afgan Trophy for being the best marksman in the competition.