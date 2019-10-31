Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team inflicted 3-0 T20 series whitewash on Bangladesh after routing the visitors by 28 runs in the third and final T20 played here at historic Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan women won the toss and elected to bat first. Although most of the hosts’ batters couldn’t impress with their bat and couldn’t event cross double figures yet swashbuckling knocks by Javeria Khan and Umaima Sohail helped the home side post a decent total of 117-7 in 20 overs.

Openers failed to provide a good start to Pakistan women as Ayesha Zafar lost her wicket for just two runs. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof also lost her wicket cheaply at her personal score of 4 runs, as the home team was struggling at 19-2 in 5.1 overs. After that, Umaima Sohail joined opener Javeria Khan, who contributed significant 67-runs for the third-wicket partnership.

It was being expected that if both continue to stay at the crease till the end, they could help the team post 150 plus target, but when everything was going well, one of the key batter of the hosts, Umaima, was run out by Rumana Ahmed. She struck 31 runs off 29 balls with the help of two fours and a six.

Opener Javeria was then sent packing by Bangladesh bowler Rumana Ahmed at 101-4 in 16.3 overs. The opener cracked a 48-ball 54, laced with seven fours. This was her second half-century on the trot after she had scored 52 on Monday. Rest of Pakistan batters couldn’t face brilliant bowling by Bangladesh bowlers and could score 117 for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs. Jahanara Alam once again emerged as leading wicket-taker as she grabbed three wickets for 12, while Rumana Ahmed bagged two for 19.

Outstanding bowling by Pakistan women restricted Bangladesh to paltry 89-8 in 20 overs. It was home side’s Anam Amin and Saba Nazir, whose heroics helped their side rattle Bangladesh batting line up and win the third encounter by 28 runs. Bangladesh failed to recover from the early blows as Pakistan tightened their grip over the match. Anam and debutant Saba Nazir finished with two wickets each for 10 and 22 runs respectively.

The best score in Bangladesh’s run-chase was 30 from 44 balls, which came from Nigar Sultana while Fargana Hoque contributed with a 26-ball 27. With his tremendous batting display, Javeria Khan was adjudged as player of the match.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was named Pakistan player of the series for scoring 108 runs in three matches with an average of 54 while Jahanara Alam earned Bangladesh player of the series award for taking nine wickets in three matches. Pakistan will now play a two-match One-Day International series against Bangladesh here at the Gaddafi Stadium on November 2 and 4.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Ayesha Zafar b Jahanara 2

Javeria Khan c Nigar b Rumana 54

Bismah Maroof c Nigar b Panna 4

Umaima Sohail run out 31

Iram Javed st Shamima b Rumana 5

Kainat Imtiaz c Rumana b Jahanara 6

Sidra Nawaz c Salma b Jahanara 1

Diana Baig not out 4

Saba Nazir not out 4

EXTRAS: (w6) 6

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 117

FOW: 1-2, 2-19, 3-86, 4-101, 5-101, 6-108, 7-110.

BOWLING: Jahanara 4-0-12-3; Panna 4-0-21-1; Lata 2-0-18-0; Sanjida 2-0-25-0; Rumana 4-0-19-2; Salma 4-0-22-0.

BANGLADESH WOMEN:

Shamima Sultana c Bismah b Diana 1

Sharmin Akhter b Anam 1

Sanjida Islam b Anam 0

Nigar Sultana run out 30

Rumana Ahmed run out 5

Fargana Hoque c Kainat b Saba 27

Jahanara Alam c Ayesha b Kainat 2

Salma Khatun c Diana b Saba 9

Panna Ghosh not out 10

Sanjida Akter Meghla not out 2

EXTRAS: (w2) 2

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 20 overs) 89

FOW: 1-2, 2-2, 3-2, 4-12, 5-65, 6-65, 7-69, 8-85.

BOWLING: Diana 4-1-14-1; Anam 4-1-10-2; Sadia 4-1-25-0; Kainat 4-0-18-1; Saba 4-0-22-2.

TOSS: Pakistan Women

UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob, Tariq Rasheed

MATCH REFEREE: Muhammad Javed