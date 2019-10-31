Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar Wednesday said that durable peace could not be restored in the region until the resolution of Kashmir issue. He was talking to Chinese and Afghan diplomats who called on him at the Governor House on Wednesday. Issues relating to Afghan peace process, Kashmir issue and the prevailing situation in the region came under discussion. The Governor said that PTI’s government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed the need for dialogue with India to resolve the Kashmir issue. Ch Sarwar said that Pak-China relations were higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans as China had always stood with Pakistan in difficult time. He added that China had supported Pakistan on all issues including those of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Kashmir issue.

The Governor said that Chinese investment of billions of dollars under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was also a great example of Pak-China friendship. On Afghanistan, the Governor said that Pakistan was playing its role sincerely for restoration of peace in Afghanistan. “Peace and development in Pakistan is linked with peace in Afghanistan”, he maintained Separately, Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolaus Keller also had a meeting with the governor on Wednesday. Talking to the Austrian Ambassador, Ch Sarwar stressed the need to further strengthen people- to- people contacts between the two countries besides enhancement of trade and economic ties. He said there were vast opportunities of investment in Pakistan and the government would ensure all facilities including provision of foolproof security to the investors. Also, talking to Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, the Governor said that it was responsibility of Azadi March’s leaders to abide by the agreement as strict action would be taken against those taking the law into hands. The Governor said that the people were standing with PTI government and opposition’s agenda of creating unrest and instability would be foiled. The PTI government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure, he asserted.