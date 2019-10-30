Share:

ISLAMABAD-A presidential ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

A single bench of the high court comprises of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition.

The bench issued notices to the Secretary to the President, secretaries of the Ministry of Law and the Cabinet Division and others and called their reply over the matter.

The court also issued orders for payment of salaries to employees of the PMDC.

The petition said that the PMDC was dissolved by a presidential ordinance on October 21.

The petitioner sought the court’s order to revoke the presidential ordinance and restoration of the council’s employees on their jobs.

The petitioner also pleaded the court to forbid the government from any action against the PMDC employees.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until November 08.

