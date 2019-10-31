Share:

KARACHI - City Police on Wednesday announced arrest of two accused allegedly involved in murder of an army officer. DIG East Amir Farooqui in a press conference here today said that the police have arrested two accused who were involved in murder of a Major of army near Arambagh.

“The accused were working on daily wages at Karachi Port Trust (KPT),” Karachi East police chief disclosed.

They had used arms in the crime taken from the operatives of Lyari gang war and they are also affiliated with these gangs, the DIG said.

The record of the accused was taken with the help of geo-fencing, he said. They had thrown the arms after committing the crime in a sewerage nullah, he said. The motorbike used in the incident has been recovered from their possession, the police officer said. The accused were arrested from SITE Super Highway, he added.

DIG East during his press conference highlighted the need for installation of more CCTV cameras in the city. He also urged for strict enforcement of the laws related to illegal arms.

POs among 41 held

The police arrested 41 outlaws including proclaimed (POs), gamblers and drug pushers, recovered arms, drugs, looted cash and other valuables during separate actions here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations of South Zone Karachi conducted search operations against criminals in jurisdiction of respective police stations.

During separate actions, 41 outlaws including POs, drug pushers, extortionists, gamblers and accused of other crimes were apprehended with a SMG, four pistols, 22 bullets, a hand grenade, 1.68 kilogram hashish, a LED, a stolen motorcycles, two cell phones, one dumper gutka/Mava and 55,00 looted cash. The police confiscated the recovered arms, drugs and other valuables and after the police after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.

Nine arrested during police search operation

Nine persons have been taken in custody and shifted to unknown place by police after search operation in Abbasi Shaheed hospital in Karachi.

According to sources, the detained people were involved in different political and alleged negative activities while record was also taken in custody from IT department of the hospital.

More than 20 police mobiles and motorbike riders’ personnel participated in search operation.

The city warden deployed on hospital security alleged that he has been tortured by police during search operation. Police was trying to get unrelated information, he added.

The senior director medical and health services MC Doctor Salma Kosar has said while talking to media that three employees have been arrested but reasons could not come till yet. If police wanted employees then they told to us we will handover them, she added.

She said incident of arresting employees will be brought to knowledge of IG Sindh.