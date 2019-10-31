Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has issued warning to the Chinese companies for taking action as per law of the land if does not fulfill its responsibilities of cleaning the districts they have been hired for according to the agreement.

He issued the warning in a meeting chaired by him at his office which was held to review cleanliness situation in the city. The meeting also discussed the performance of the Chinese companies in the cleanliness campaign carried out by the Sindh government for making the city clean.

Managing Director of the Solid Waste Management Board Asif Ikram, all deputy commissioners and all municipal Commissioners of the DMCs. Representatives of the both the Chinese companies were present in the meeting. Managing Director of the Solid Waste Board and deputy commissioners of South, East and Malir briefed the commissioner about the non implementation of the contract saying that the companies were not fulfilling the responsibilities with regard to the garbage lifting and disposal in the districts they have been hired for.

Commissioner said that the Chief Minister has issued the directives to the city administration to ensure the implementation of the contract made with the chinese companies . The CM wants the city clean and to make the system of cleanliness in the city improved.

The meeting also showed dissatisfaction over the reply of , Chinese companies they said Chinese companies were not keeping the roads, streets, neighborhoods and footpaths clean, Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed told the meeting that even the company has failed to provide required dust bins, equipment and machinery .

Commissioner asked the representatives of the Chinese companies to follow the agreement to play their role to make the districts assigned clean for the satisfaction of the citizens with the close coordination of the District Administration as well as the SSWMB officials.

He was of the view that companies will work according to the agreement otherwise action would be taken against them according to law of the land.