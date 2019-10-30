Share:

ISLAMABAD-All private schools will remain closed in Islamabad today (Thursday) citing uncertain security, law and order situation when the opposition parties’ Azadi March will enter the federal capital.

Private Schools Association’s president stated that the decision to reopen the schools will be taken in light of the developing situation.

The secretary of the association said that the decision has been taken for the safety of schoolchildren.

AIOU postpones exams

SLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams (Semester spring 2019) that were scheduled to take place during the next three days, on country-wide basis on anticipation of law and order situation. According to a notification issued here by the Department of the examinations, the University has rescheduled the on-going examination of FA and BA programme.

The exams that were scheduled for October 31, November 1 and 2, will now be held on December 17, 18 and 19, respectively. The timing of the re-scheduled exams will be the same, as per the date-sheet issued earlier. The roll number slips will be valid for postponed exams as well. The students have been conveyed the same via SMS, said Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana.