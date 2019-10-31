Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital and enquired about the health of those injured after Tezgam Express caught fire due to explosion in gas canisters purportedly used by Tableeghi Jamaat passengers to cook breakfast near Talwari Station in Liaquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan.

He visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Trauma Center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Liaqatpur.

The Punjab chief minister condoled with the families of the deceased and enquired after the health of injured passengers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal briefed CM Buzdar about the incident and added that rescue teams reached the site in 13 minutes and started the rescue operation.

He said that 57 dead bodies, out of total 74, have been handed over to the families after identification process. Usman Buzdar said that casualty of 74 persons was a great loss.

The chief minister announced to include phase 2 of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan in the budget and ensured the provision of all facilities at the hospital.