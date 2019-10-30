Share:

Painting found in French kitchen fetches 24 m euros

ITALY (GN) A rare masterpiece by Italian early Renaissance master Cimabue that was discovered in a French kitchen was sold on Sunday for 24 million euros ($26.6 million), about five times the initial estimate.

The Acteon auction house did not identify the winning bidder for the painting, “Christ Mocked”, at the sale in Senlis, outside Paris.

The selling price, which included fees, smashed the initial estimate of between four million and six million euros.

It is the first time in decades that a painting by Cimabue, who lived from 1272-1302 and is also known as Cenni di Pepo, has gone under the hammer.

Acteon said in a statement to AFP that the figure was the highest ever reached for a mediaeval painting and the seventh highest ever reached for a mediaeval or old master painting.

The highest figure ever reached for a painting was the $450 million reached by the Salvator Mundi attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and sold at auction in 2017. Experts in September announced the sensational discovery of the painting by Cimabue which was owned by a woman in the northern French town of Compiegne, who had it hanging between her kitchen and her sitting room.

She believed it was merely an old religious icon when she took it to the auctioneers to be valued.

The tiny unsigned work, measuring just 26 by 20 centimetres (10 by eight inches), was found to be in excellent condition, though covered in grime from having been displayed right above a cooking hotplate.

Program launched to support young drama writers

BEIJING (Xinhua): A talent incubation program for young drama writers was launched Tuesday to provide support for them to produce, promote and present their works.

Candidates nationwide can submit a realist drama script on one of three given subjects, which literally translate as “How am I?” “On warm days” and “Give me a plate of time, no spice,” to rencaifuhua@163.com before Nov. 23, according to the organizers.

The scripts should be kept at no more than 6,000 Chinese characters and no longer than 20 minutes when performed on stage. A total of 9 to 12 works will be selected for incubation. The result of the contest will be released on Dec. 6. The full-fledged productions will be staged at Poly theaters, one of the organizers, across the country.