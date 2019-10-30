Share:

ISLAMABAD-The law-enforcement agencies and the district administration are fully prepared to maintain law and order during the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March reaching the capital city today.

Police are at standby to cope with any untoward situation. The city has been divided into different zones so as to ensure that everything goes as per plan. According to the sources, the section of the march coming from the G.T. Road will enter the capital from Rawat and use the Expressway, I. J. Principal Road and 9th Avenue to get to the venue. The section coming from the motorway will use Kashmir Highway, and these roads will be closed when the rally comes closer. The Red Zone has been partially sealed and entry into this area has been restricted until the march concludes.

The participants of the march coming from Punjab will be diverted to the Islamabad Expressway from T-Chowk, Rawat to Faizabad. From there, they will head towards Peshawar Morr. The rallies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be diverted to Kashmir Highway, while rallies from Murree and Azad Kashmir will reach Faizabad and then take 9th Avenue to the venue.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan visited the Azadi March venue and reviewed security arrangements there. The officials of district administration and other police officers were also present on the occasion. The IG also met with the organisers of the JUI-F Azadi March. He assured the organisers that they will be provided fool-proof security. He said that the police force was ready to cope with any emergency-like situation as protection to the life and property of the citizens is responsibility of the force.

Meanwhile, the officials have said that all the entry and exit points of the capital city were open for every kind of traffic and there was no hurdle in the movement of the commuters. All the roads in the city are open except the entry points to the Red Zone. The police officials said that Red Zone has been sealed due to security reasons. The police said that the residents can continue with their travel plan, as there was no hurdle in their movement. However, they advised the residents to avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any kind of unnecessary problem.

According to the deputy commissioner Islamabad office, all roads and entry/exit routes of Islamabad are open for traffic, while the Red Zone has restricted entry.

“Please move around freely without any fear. Islamabad Police are vigilantly performing its duty,” said the official on Wednesday.