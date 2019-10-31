Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani has summoned fresh session of the Upper House of Parliament on November 5 on a requisition submitted by the opposition parties. A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat on Wednesday says that Senate chairman has summoned the Senate on Tuesday (November 5) at 3 pm in the Parliament House under the powers conferred to him by Article 54, read with Article 61, of the Constitution. The opposition on Tuesday had requisitioned a Senate session to discuss the current political situation in the country arising out the government’s anti-corruption drive against the opposition leaders and government’s future strategy on Kashmir.

The opposition members made the demand since the government has not convened the session of the house for almost last two months. The last sitting of the Senate was held on September 3.