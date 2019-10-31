Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s pride judoka Shah Hussain Shah grabbed Continental mark in the Olympics qualifying run after becoming top judoka in Asia.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Judo Federation President Col (R) Junaid Alam said: “After earning fifth position in Judo Grand Slam UAE, Shah Hussain earned 42nd position in Olympic qualifying ranking in the latest rankings list released by International Judo Federation with a huge jump of 20 positions and accumulated marks of 746. Shah has also left his Indian rival Avtar Singh miles behind, who was 16 points ahead of him but now 180 points behind.”

Shah started his qualifying journey in 2019, whereas rest of world judokas started one year earlier than him, however, the PJF sent abroad for one-month training to learn European style judo, which was his weakness. After the training in Hungry, the federation sent him purely on its own for participating in five world ranking events in last five months.

The PJF chief said Shah requires to maintain his position till 20th May 2020, for that he couldn’t afford to miss any event in this crucial race. He will now be featuring in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and six more events in Europe to maintain his position, Junaid concluded.