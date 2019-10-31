Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced to open rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in the province.

As per details, initially, the rehab centre will be opened in Karachi and would be extended to further cities of Sindh later on.

In this connection, a six-member committee has been formed for the establishment of rehab centres.

According to a notification, Karachi commissioner will head a committee, formed for the set-up of treatment centres, while the committee will present a report to Sindh chief secretary in 15 days.

The Rehabilitation Centre will provide free of charge indoor treatment to the addicts.

Earlier in July, lawmakers in Sindh assembly passed a resolution seeking the establishment of rehabilitation centres for people addicted to drugs, unanimously asking the provincial government to take care of educational institutions as well to curb the increasing use of drugs there.

The resolution was moved by Abdul Rasheed, saying the rampant use of drugs in society was destroying the future of the young generation. It called upon the Sindh government to expedite its efforts to curb the menace.

“The Sindh government should provide treatment facilities on a priority basis to rehabilitate drug-dependent people in all the government-run health facilities across the province,” said the resolution