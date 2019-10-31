Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,761.41 points as compared to 33,797.51 points on the last working day with the negative change of 36.10 points (0.11 %).

A total of 129,961,604 shares were traded compared to the trade of 225,084,937 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.007 billion compared to Rs 5.424 billion during last trading day.

Total 345 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 142 recorded gain and 178 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 13,341,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.20, Unity Foods LtdXD with a volume of 7,484,500 and price per share of Rs10.33 and Maple Leaf XD with a volume of 7,051,500 and price per share of Rs17.95.