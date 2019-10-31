Share:

LAHORE - All arrangements have been completed for the Supreme Court Bar elections for 2019-20 today (Thursday). Shoaib Shaheen and Syed Qalb-i-Hassan are candidates for president while Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry and M Younas Khan Naul are contesting for vice-president. The contenders for secretary are Shamimur Rehman Malik and Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana. More than 3,000 lawyers across the country will cast their votes. Polling will start at 8.30am and close at 5pm. Final results will be announced on Nov 5 and the new office-bearers will take over the same day. Chaudhry Afrasiab Khan will perform the duty of Election Commissioner.