ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday issued traffic plan for convenience of the road-users during the Azadi March.

The main gathering will be held at H-9 Metro Ground and the parking area has been specified for the participants of March.

Those coming from Motorway or Peshawar G.T road would come from Chungi No. 26 via Kashmir Highway and park their vehicles on both sides of Project Mor and G-9 Turn.

Those coming from Lahore (G.T road) will use Islamabad Expressway and those coming from Murree or Bahra Kau will reach Faizabad through Dhok Kala Khan flyover to approach 9th Avenue chowk from there to reach the venue of March. They will park their vehicles at service road west of 9th Avenue.

There will be traffic diversion from Chungi No. 26 to Islamabad. The people coming from Motorway area to Islamabad may use Chungi No.26 flyover to Mehr Abad Pri Wadhai, IJP road, Flyover Faizabad, Murree Road, Expressway and Faisal Avenue.

There will be diversion on Kashmir Highway (G-11) towards Islamabad and traffic at Haji Camp Chowk will be diverted towards Mehrabad IJP road.

Those going to Motorway Peshawar or New Islamabad Airport from sectors G-9, G-10 and G-11 can use service roads adjacent to their sectors and may use Kashmir Highway through G-11 signal.

Those going to Islamabad Expressway, Bhara Kahu, Muree and Rawalpindi may use route of Margallah road, 9th Avenue, IJP road or Faisal Chowk (Avenue), Faizabad, Expressway, Murree road and IJP road.

Similarly, those going to Motorway, Peshawar or New Airport from Murree of Bhara Kau will use Murree road, Rawal Dam Chowk and IJP road.

There will be another traffic diversion from Golra Sharif to Islamabad Chowk. Traffic coming from G-11 or Golra may use G-11 service and Margallah roads.

Moreover, another diversion will be erected from Zero Point to G-11 Signal on Islamabad Kashmir Highway.

Those going from sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, G-8, F-6 F-7 and F-8 to Rawalpindi will use Faisal Avenue.

Emergency declared in all

hospitals of Islamabad today

The authorities declared emergency in all hospitals of Islamabad in the wake of Azadi March which is expected to reach the federal capital today (Thursday).

According to sources, leaves of doctors and other staff members of the hospitals of Islamabad have been cancelled to meet any untoward situation ahead of arrival of anti-government Azadi March participants in the capital.

The long march of opposition parties including, JUI-F, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP) and others started its journey from Karachi on October 27 and will enter Islamabad today where the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief has announced to decide the next course of action.