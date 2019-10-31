Share:

KANDHKOT - Two martyred policemen Ghulam Haidar Bhayo and Inayattullah Deaho were laid to rest at their hometowns on Wednesday.

Funeral prayers of both the cops were offered at Qayas Bhayo village which was attended by Kashmore Deputy Commissioner Munawar Ali Mithyani, Colonel Shahbaz Rangers 82 wing commander Amir Iqbal, Kashmore SSP Asad Raza Shah and hundreds of local people, social workers and notables of the city where the officers presented a state salute to martyred cops.

The family members of martyred cops said that they were proud on their martyrdom.