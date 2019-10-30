Share:

LAHORE-Faraz Abid Sheikhu popularly known as (FAS), is one of the most talented, stylish and passionate Pakistani fashion designers. He has the ability to understand and highlight the glamour hidden in every woman.

His style and designs are truly unique which make his label stands apart from all other labels. Established in 2016, FAS Design Studio produces Prêt-à-porter, Luxury Prêt, Haute Couture Bridals line and Men’s Wear Line.

The brand delivers ethereal beauty when it comes to Eastern wear and demonstrates genius creativity in designing traditional, rich and opulent apparels. In conversation with The Nation, Faraz talks about his career in fashion industry. Following are excerpts of the interview:

Everyone in this world cannot be creative. So when you first realized that there is some kick of creativity in your personality?

I think it was around the late teenage years. I had already been sort of exploring with my interests and skill. And my parents always encouraged a life of experimentation. My family has been involved in the fabric trade for many years and by the time I was done with my studies I had polished myself enough to know what I wanted to do.

There is a thin line between being commercially viable and critically acclaimed. How do you walk the line and where do you find your balance?

I find my balance in not letting too many expectations consume my day. I work in real time. I think and conceive ideas in real time, I implement my craft in real time. And every now and then I just take a step back, take a deep breath, ground myself and then continue on!

Many designers in Pakistan are now using the ramp to spread a variety of social messages. Do you think fashion can be used as a platform for change?

Of course. That should be the purpose of all artistic faculties and fashion especially can make a difference because it is an industry that is commercially very successful and popular. Therefore it has a lot of potential to be the voice of important social messages today.

Who is the embodiment of the FAS brand? Who do you feel carries your clothes the best?

I think it’s not fair to any fashion brand to limit its embodiment to one personality. A fashion brand is made up of hundreds of designs. One individual could never do justice to all of them.

What were your inspirations for your latest collection at #PLBW19?

The fact that cultures are coming together in all aspects of life now. I defined the collection as a representation of the bride and groom’s combined aspirations of what they wish their outfits to be like, and that I think is now a mixture of both eastern and western elements.

Who inspires you the most from the fashion world, internationally as well as locally?

Internationally, Paul Smith. Locally, FarazManan.

What advice would you give to young, aspiring designers?

Embrace your uniqueness and don’t try to look at other people’s work and try to model their creativity on your own.

What are the key elements for you when designing a collection each season?

The fundamental inspiration, the culture and tradition that represents that inspiration, and then finding the colour palette!

How do FAS outfits feel different than other brands? What differentiates them?

I think simply the fact that FAS outfits are modelled upon the aspiration to achieve the most harmonious balance in all the elements of design.

What’s the one trend to look out for in 2019?

Pestle colours with slightly trooping popup, also traditional wear variation in Ghararah and Lenghasfor weddings!