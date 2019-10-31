Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s young boxing sensation Usman Wazir has vowed to give tough time to Indian boxers in the World Boxing Council Youth category.

Talking to The Nation here at Amir Khan Boxing Academy on Wednesday, 20-year-old Usman said: “It is my dream to become first ever Pakistani to become a WBC Youth world champion. It badly hurts to see Pakistani flags among the WBC countries, but none of the Pakistani winning the title.

“My next world ranking fight is going to be held in Dubai on November 22. I am going to fight against either Thailand or England’s boxer, which will be determined by my current ranking. I have already won my first two ranking fights, first against Moroccan boxer and second against Thai boxer,” he added.

Usman was accompanied by Amir Khan Boxing Academy head coach Iranian Daud, who is doing a wonderful job with Pakistani boxers and working on both amateurs and professional boxers. His hard work, devotion, dedication and commitment is second to none. “I am also training with two Pakistani coaches, Olympian boxer Ahmed Ali and Yasir.

“Amir Khan has always taken good care of me, from boarding, lodging to accommodation. He always pays everything and also wants me to have pocket money, but as I have few sponsors, so I softly refused to take it. Amir Khan, who is a role model for me since my childhood, is very kind and without his all-out support, I could have never fulfilled my dream of becoming a professional boxer,” he asserted.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan Governor and FC Commandant were full of support for him and promised to keep on supporting him. “I have yet to receive any financial assistance form GB and government, while the PSB or IPC Ministry also didn’t lend a helping hand to me. Only Amir Khan is like a fatherly figure, who played key role in making me a professional boxer.”

Usman said: “As we all know, boxing is highly expensive sports, I trained at Amir Khan Academy and these three coaches help me a lot. They work day and night with me to keep me in shape and other talented players as well. I expect the government to help future stars of Pakistan, as we have around 100 top class boxers, who are being trained at Amir Khan Academy and if provided with facilities and financial help, they can be turned into champions.

“I will be leaving for UAE on November 1 and my camp will start from November 2. For three weeks training, all expenditures will be borne by Amir Khan. I am quiet hopeful that I will be able to win my third fight as well.

I have to train with American coach in Dubai, as these coaches are busy with academy affairs in Pakistan. My target is WBC Youth title, and after winning three fights, I will be amongst top 5 in world rankings and can challenge for title,” Usman concluded.

Former WBC champion Amir Khan told The Nation that Usman Wazir is an exceptional talent and hoped he will win his next bout as well. “The coaches have prepared schedule for Usman and he could face either Philippines, Thailand or archrivals Indian boxer on November 22. I am willing to not only support Usman, but also other exceptional talented boxers. It is my aim to promote boxing in Pakistan and help the country of my forefathers produce number of champions,” Amir concluded.