Share:

ISLAMABAD - World Bank Group (WBG) President David Malpass arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit; his first trip to Pakistan since assuming WBG leadership on April 9, 2019.

While in Pakistan, Malpass will meet with PM Imran Khan, Sindh chief minister, federal and provincial ministers, advisers, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, members of Parliament, beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and representatives of the private sector. “My visit to Pakistan provides a good opportunity to discuss the need for important reforms to stabilise the Pakistani economy and accelerate broad-based growth,” said Malpass, and added, “I look forward to hearing from Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief ministers on their priorities and how the WBG can best work with Pakistan to improve its business and jobs environment, and create conditions for people to gain education, skills, and good health.”

During his visit, Malpass will discuss the economic reforms, including harmonizing the sales tax across Pakistan to further improve the business environment and enhance revenue collection; lowering the circular debt in the power sector and increasing the share of renewable energy for environmental sustainability; harnessing a greater role for women in the economy; and unleashing digital payments to boost financial inclusion.

WBG president will also visit the site of WB-sponsored hydropower project in Tarbela, where 4GW of cheaper and environment-friendly energy is being produced.

Malpass will attend an event being held to celebrate Pakistan’s improvement in its ranking in Ease of Doing Business 2020 index.

He will also attend the launching ceremony of the National Payments Systems Strategy with the government and representatives of the private sector also in attendance.