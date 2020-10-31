Share:

:Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said federal capital would be the first city to have environment friendly electric transport with 38 electric buses by December this year.

He said signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German company for introducing electric vehicular technology would expedite work on the government’s policy against environmental pollution.

Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, the minister said it was a matter of satisfaction that two technology giants of China and Germany had shown their keen interest in electric vehicles.

He told that under the new MoU, the German company would make its investment in three phases; bus operations, installations of its manufacturing plants and technology transfer to Pakistan. He hoped that the project would attract US $ 3 to 5 billion foreign investment.

Fawad Chaudhri said, the Ministry of Science and Technology has tremendous achievements during last 13 months by setting up Medical Health Cities in Faisalabad, Sialkot and other cities for indigenous manufacturing of medical equipments of international standard.

He hoped that the project would invite US $ 2 to 3 billion foreign investment in the country.

To a question about the reports of any deal of the government with Shahbaz Sharif, the Federal Minister replied that the government had clear stance from day one that it was ready for talks with anyone on any issue except the subject of accountability.