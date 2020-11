Share:

Government has decided to reduce prices of Petrol by 1.57/litter rupees and High Speed Diesel by rupees 0.84 per litter.

According to a notification issued by the finance division, new prices will be as under:

Petrol Rs 102.40/ltr

High Speed Diesel Rs 103.22/ltr

Kerosene Oil Rs 65.29/ltr

Light Diesel Oil Rs.62.86/ltr

It is pertinent to mention here that prices will be applicable from 1st November 2020.