Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that South Asian region is a hot-spot that could flare up at any time.

In an interview with a German magazine, he said India is a threat to its neighbours, including China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said India has currently the most extremist and racist government in the subcontinent, inspired by the Nazis of 1920s and '30s.

Imran Khan said Pakistan expects from the United States an even-handed treatment with respect to India, especially on the Kashmir dispute.

He said the United States thinks that India will contain China, which is a completely flawed premise.

About Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said from day one, his government has been fostering dialogue to resume peace in that country.

He said Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our only interest is that the future government in Kabul not to allow India to operate from there against us.