The legendary Scottish actor starred in innumerable films, including The Hunt for Red October, The Rock, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Untouchables, The Name of The Rose, and many others.

Sir Sean Connery, who celebrated his 90th birthday in August, died on Saturday, the BBC reported. According to preliminary reports, the actor died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas, where he had been living in recent years.

The first star to play James Bond, Connery performed in seven classic films about Agent 007, beginning with Dr No in 1962.

He won numerous cinematographic awards, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in The Untouchables in 1988. He was granted a knighthood in 2000, and in 2006 Connery retired from acting.

Numerous fans of the star have published posts on social media to thank Connery for his brilliant performances over the years.

Connery was also known as a proud Scottish patriot, as he contributed to the re-establishment of the Scottish parliament in 1999 - almost 300 years after the last meeting of the legislative body took place. The actor also took part in the restored parliament's first session, where he was greeted by an ovation from MPs, and called that day the most important in his life.