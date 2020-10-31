Share:

This is the second time the rapper has posted a nation-wide election ad, previously calling on the US citizens to cast their votes for him as a write-in candidate. The latter is practically West's only chance at gaining votes since he missed the registration deadlines in numerous states.

Kanye West has taken two pages of The New York Times to place an open letter to his potential voters as the 3 November election day approaches and the rapper seeks to magnify his outreach to US citizens. The letter features West's "vision" of a future America under his presidency, which he compares to the "new garden of Eden" while leaving numerous other Biblical cues in the text.

"Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become […] Jesus loves everyone. When I close my eyes, I see our God providing us with a bright future", West wrote in his NYT ad.

In the letter, dubbed "Dear Future" by the author and accompanied by an image of a dove on the second page, West says that "we believe in a world at peace […] in our people […] in our families" and promises to build a "better America" through what he calls "H.E.A.L." - Hold Everyone Accountable to Love, without elaborating on the matter.

/ @kanyewest with a two-page color ad in today’s @nytimes pic.twitter.com/ImslCxFr6X

— Drew Stiling (@vikingdrewby) October 30, 2020

Among other things he intends to make a priority in case of the victory, the rapper lists providing families with a "plan" that values them "at every stage of life" and making the justice system equal for everyone regardless of a person's socioeconomic position. He also advocates for remaking the education system so that it would promote "freedom and visionary thinking".

In his previous national ad released in October, Kanye West called on US voters to cast their ballots for him as a write-in candidate – a practice where a citizen can write the name of his desired president even if he is not present on the ballot. Such a move is the rapper's key hope for getting votes since he missed the registration deadlines in most of the states due to entering the race at an extremely late date – in June 2020. Right now he is polling nowhere near the two main candidates – Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.