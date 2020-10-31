Share:

Azerbaijan and Armenia have again accused each other of ceasefire violation and targeting civilian population in and around disputed Nagorno-Karabakh mountainous enclave.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Emergency and Rescue Service said the central market in Stepanakert, the enclave’s largest city, came under fire and that large parts of it has been burned.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry has denied accusations.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.