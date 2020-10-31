Share:

The National Command and Operations Centre on Saturday sought citizens help to discourage violation of COVID-19 SOPs as the country looks to avoid a second wave of infections.

“With the arrival of second wave and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs, the NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for SOP compliance,” said NCOC chairman and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

He asked people to take pictures of SOPs violations such not wearing masks or not maintaining social distancing in crowded places and send those images to a government-issued number along with the location.

With arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop's, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance. Wherever you see violations taking place..Mask wearing in crowded places, social distancing.. Take a pic & send to 0335 3336262 alongwith location pic.twitter.com/Piry5hlEmp Pakistan reports 977 coronavirus cases in one day — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 31, 2020

The number is +92 335 3336262.

As many as 807 new confirmed cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 332,993. At least 21,688 tests were conducted across Pakistan.

The NCOC said 11 people succumbed to the virus in hospitals while 539 patients recovered. The country's active cases stand at 12,121.